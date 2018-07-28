× Art & Chalk Fest hits the pavement at Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend

WEST BEND — Chalk artists from across the nation stopped in West Bend Saturday, July 28 for the 2018 Art & Chalk Fest at the Museum of Wisconsin Art.

The free family-friendly event features artists booths, chalk artists, activities for all ages, music, food, and a beer garden!

The museum is also free to the public for the weekend.

About Art & Chalk Fest (website)

The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) looks forward to seeing you at its annual Art & Chalk Fest! This free, outdoor, fine arts and crafts festival will feature more than 60 artists selling their work and 15+ chalk artists from across the nation creating ephemeral masterpieces before your eyes. Art activities for all ages and a kid’s chalk contest will be offered throughout the weekend along with live entertainment and music along with food vendors, a beer garden, and free weekend admission to the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Art & Chalk Fest 2018

Saturday, July 28 | 9:00-5:00

Sunday, July 29 | 10:00-4:00 Free festival and museum admission! Museum of Wisconsin Art

205 Veterans Avenue

West Bend, Wisconsin 53095

wisconsinart.org