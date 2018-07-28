Art & Chalk Fest hits the pavement at Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend
WEST BEND — Chalk artists from across the nation stopped in West Bend Saturday, July 28 for the 2018 Art & Chalk Fest at the Museum of Wisconsin Art.
The free family-friendly event features artists booths, chalk artists, activities for all ages, music, food, and a beer garden!
The museum is also free to the public for the weekend.
About Art & Chalk Fest (website)
The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) looks forward to seeing you at its annual Art & Chalk Fest! This free, outdoor, fine arts and crafts festival will feature more than 60 artists selling their work and 15+ chalk artists from across the nation creating ephemeral masterpieces before your eyes.
Art activities for all ages and a kid’s chalk contest will be offered throughout the weekend along with live entertainment and music along with food vendors, a beer garden, and free weekend admission to the Museum of Wisconsin Art.
Saturday, July 28 | 9:00-5:00
Sunday, July 29 | 10:00-4:00
Free festival and museum admission!
Museum of Wisconsin Art
205 Veterans Avenue
West Bend, Wisconsin 53095
wisconsinart.org