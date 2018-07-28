Enjoy live music & sleep under the stars at the Racine Zoo before the summer ends

RACINE — The summer is more than halfway through– but the Racine Zoo is still planning plenty of fun things to do! Beth and Jason talk about the wild shows they’re putting on this summer.

About Racine Zoo's Animal Cracker Concert Series (website)

Enjoy the upbeat music, the beautiful lake view and delicious food from the numerous dining options on site. The doors to the Racine Zoo open at 5:30 p.m. and the shows begin at 7:00 p.m. CONCERTS HELD RAIN OR SHINE 4 Nights of Awesome Music: July 11th: Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra featuring Michelle Coltrane

July 25th: 'ALLSTAR GROOVES' featuring Matt Marshak, Brian Simpson & Jackiem Joyner

August 8th: Karrin Allyson

August 22nd: Eric Darius & Gerald Veasley Want to attend all the concerts? Check out our Animal Crackers Season Tickets. Online ticket sales will conclude at 12:00 p.m. the day of the concert. **Tickets will be available for pick up at the Administration Office before the concert until 12:00 p.m. After 12:00 p.m. the day of the concert, tickets will be held at 'Will Call' at Zoo entrance. **Tickets will be $30 at the gate. there is no discount on individual tickets. You may also purchase them at one of the many Johnson Bank Branches. Office - 200 Goold Street Main Entrance - 2131 N. Main Street

About Racine Zoo's Slumber Safari (website)