Enjoy live music & sleep under the stars at the Racine Zoo before the summer ends

RACINE — The summer is more than halfway through– but the Racine Zoo is still planning plenty of fun things to do! Beth and Jason talk about the wild shows they’re putting on this summer.
About Racine Zoo's Animal Cracker Concert Series (website)
Enjoy the upbeat music, the beautiful lake view and delicious food from the numerous dining options on site.
The doors to the Racine Zoo open at 5:30 p.m. and the shows begin at 7:00 p.m.
CONCERTS HELD RAIN OR SHINE
4 Nights of Awesome Music:
- July 11th: Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra featuring Michelle Coltrane
- July 25th: 'ALLSTAR GROOVES' featuring Matt Marshak, Brian Simpson & Jackiem Joyner
- August 8th: Karrin Allyson
- August 22nd: Eric Darius & Gerald Veasley
Want to attend all the concerts? Check out our Animal Crackers Season Tickets.
Online ticket sales will conclude at 12:00 p.m. the day of the concert.
**Tickets will be available for pick up at the Administration Office before the concert until 12:00 p.m. After 12:00 p.m. the day of the concert, tickets will be held at 'Will Call' at Zoo entrance. **Tickets will be $30 at the gate. there is no discount on individual tickets. You may also purchase them at one of the many Johnson Bank Branches.
Office - 200 Goold Street
Main Entrance - 2131 N. Main Street
About Racine Zoo's Slumber Safari (website)
JOIN US AND SLUMBER WITH THE LIONS
August 24 | 5 p.m. – 9 a.m.
Sleepover with the lions, tigers, and bears- if you dare! The Racine Zoo is proud to continue our Slumber Safari during the 2018 Spring/Summer season and it’s guaranteed to be a roaring good time. This exciting adventure has guests enjoying a pizza dinner alongside their feathered friends, a guided tour throughout the Zoo, getting up close and personal with our animal ambassadors in a behind-the-scenes tour, the opportunity to engage in one of a kind of enrichment for our animal friends, and of course ending the night with a campfire favorite-s’mores! After a restful night dreaming under the stars along the shoreline of Lake Michigan, guests will enjoy a continental breakfast while watching the animals enjoy a special breakfast of their own!
Bring your own tent or borrow one of ours! Guests also can add the option of a behind-the-scenes tour of the Charles and Jennifer Johnson Land of the Giants - seeing our giraffes and rhinos up close and indulging them with a late night snack!
Your Slumber Safari Includes:
- Pizza dinner
- A guided tour throughout the zoo
- A behind-the-scenes tour of the animal ambassador area
- Hands on crafts
- S’mores by the campfire
- Breakfast the following morning
* For an extra fee, reserve a behind-the-scenes tour of the Land of the Giants
Pre-registration is required.
Contact the Conservation Education Department at 262-636-9580 or education@racinezoo.org to book your one of a kind experience today!
Cost: $55 per participant with the option of a Behind the Scenes tour for an additional $15
$25 per tent rental- have both 4 person and 8 person tents