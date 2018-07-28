× Fire causes extensive damage to Shorewood home; 3 residents & family pet escape safely

SHOREWOOD — Three residents and a family pet safely escaped a house fire in Shorewood early Saturday morning, July 28.

It happened around 6 a.m. at a home on Wilwood Avenue near Glendale Avenue.

A 911 call reported the smoke alarms sounding and smoke coming from the vents in a bedroom on the second floor of the home. When the Shorewood police and North Shore Fire/Rescue arrives, crews found heavy smoke coming from the home and requested the call be upgraded for help at the scene.

According to officials, crews found heavy smoke in the basement and on the first floor of the residence. Firefighters attacked the origin of the fire, which was located in the basement of the home.

It was quickly determined the fire had also begun to run up the walls of the home and extended into the first floor, second floor, and attic. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

Authorities say there were three residents, and one family pet home at the time of the fire. All were able to exit safely before emergency crews arrived.

No fire or law enforcement crews suffered any injuries as well.

Damage to the home is extensive on all levels, officials say. It appears likely that the fire was burning for some time prior to being noticed by the homeowners. There were working smoke alarms on the second floor of the residence that awakened the homeowner. However, no other smoke alarms were noted during the investigation.

North Shore Fire/Rescue would like to remind everyone that working smoke alarms on every floor of the home, and near every sleeping area, give you the best chance for early notification in the event of a fire.

The exact damage estimate to the structure and contents is not available at this time.

The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

North Shore Fire/Rescue and Shorewood Police continue to investigate the exact cause of the fire. Preliminary findings indicate that the fire is not suspicious in nature.