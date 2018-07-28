× Fond du Lac authorities ID hiker who died after falling at Oakfield Ledge State Nature area

OAKFIELD —Fond du Lac authorities identified on Saturday, July 28 the hiker who died at Oakfield Ledge State Nature area on Friday afternoon, July 27 after falling while hiking with a group of friends.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area around 2 p.m. The hikers were unable to provide an exact location due to the remote area and difficult terrain.

First responders eventually located the group with the use of GPS coordinates from the 911 call.

The male individual who fell was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials say the victim is identified as 19-year-old Pierce Neighbor of Fond Du Lac.

The incident is being investigated by the Fond du lac County Sheriff’s Office.