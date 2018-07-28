Funerals set for last 5 of 9 relatives killed in sinking

Eleven members of the Coleman family were aboard the duck boat when it sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, on July 19. Tia Coleman and her 13-year-old nephew were the family’s only survivors when the boat capsized and sank during a storm, killing 17 people .

A funeral was held Friday for Tia Coleman’s husband and three children, 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya.