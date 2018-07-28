Man accused of punching George Webb employee in the face makes court appearance

MILWAUKEE — A man wanted by Milwaukee police for nearly a month, who’s accused of punching a female employee in the face at a George Webb restaurant, made his first court appearance on Saturday, July 28.

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan says officers eventually arrested 28-year-old Raphael Calhoun Jr., allegedly in the midst of a drug deal. He’s been charged with felony substantial battery from the incident that happened on June 28.

Prosecutors say the convicted felon was dining at the George Webb restaurant near 21st and Mitchell around 1 a.m., when he complained his order was taking too long.

“He said ‘I don’t want to wait anymore. I want a refund,'” said Miranda Schaefer,

Waitress Miranda Schaefer and manager Veronica Kaehler, told FOX6 earlier this month, Calhoun then followed them into the kitchen and punched unsuspecting Kaehler in the face. The entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

“My arm actually caught the fall from me going into the grill,” said Kaehler.

Schaefer says Calhoun then continued to come toward her, only backing away once she pulled out a handgun.

“I had to put two hands on the gun to show them like, ‘I am serious. You need to go,'” said Schaefer.

Saturday morning, the defense argued for a $1,000 cash bond, painting Calhoun as a family man.

“He does live with his sister and his sister’s children. Two children, a 13 and 11-year-old,” said the defense. “He watches them while she’s at work. He also has three children of his own. Actually two children and one on the way that’s due to be born in a week.”

The court commissioner called his actions “unreasonable” and set bail at $2,500.

If convicted, Calhoun faces up to three and-a-half years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The waitress says she quit after the incident while the manager continues to work there. They say the owner does allow employees to be armed as long as they have a concealed carry permit.

Calhoun is due back in court on August 3.