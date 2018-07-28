Mississippi officer fired after video shows excessive force on handcuffed suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDIAN, Miss. -- Police in Mississippi released a video of a former officer using a stun gun on a handcuffed suspect.

Officer Daniel Starks was fired for using excessive force in the incident. Dashcam video shows him using the stun gun during a traffic stop and then threatening the man a second time after he falls down.

The Meridian police chief addressed the video on Friday, July 27 saying that he wouldn't tolerate that behavior in his department and praised the other officers at the scene for reporting the incident.

"It's not something I'm proud of, that it's connected to the Meridian Police Department, by no means. I know there's going to be a lot of feedback and there's going to be a lot of negative feedback," said Benny Dubose, Meridian police chief.

Starks has not been charged and can appeal his termination.