Fort Atkinson father takes 3 children against mother’s will, says he’s going to China

FORT ATKINSON — Jefferson County officials have issued an endangered missing persons alert for a 35-year-old father and his three children, ages 3 months, 3 and 11. Officials say 35-year-old Hui Zhu took the children against the wishes of their mother (his wife) on Monday, July 23 and they’ve not been seen since.

Officials say Zhu left with $7,000 cash and the children’s birth certificates.

According to Fort Atkinson police, Hui Zhu — who also goes by the nickname “Kenny” — spoke with his wife Monday morning, around 10 a.m. who said he was at the Chicago O’Hare Airport, and was going to take the children to China. Law enforcement has confirmed the father nor the children have boarded any flights.

According to Zhu’s wife, his mental stability has been deteriorating over the past six months.

Authorities describe Zhu as a male, Asian, 5’9″, 130 lbs with black hair and dark eyes. Zhu has a large dragon tattoo on his left upper arm.

Eleven year old Jefferson Zhu, is described as a male, Asian, 4’8″, 88 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes; 3-year-old Evelyn Zhu, is described as a female, Asian, 3’8″, 50 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes; 3-month-old Elina Zhu is described as a female, Asian, 2’0″, 14 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe Zhu is driving a white, 2015 Ford F-150 with Wisconsin plates LH4873. The last known location of the vehicle was in the State of West Virginia on Wednesday, July 25.

Anyone with information about the family should contact the Fort Atkinson Police Department at 920-563-7777.