Police: Man shot, injured during confrontation near 11th and Harrison

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting after an 18-year-old was injured Friday night, July 27.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near 11th and Harrison.

Police say the victim was confronted by a group of individuals. The confrontation escalated and one of the people in the group fired multiple gunshots at the victim.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was injured as a result. He was taken to the hospital by a family members.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD continues to search for suspect(s).