‘Something to crow about:’ Racine County Fair has animals, cream puffs and more

UNION GROVE -- The Racine County Fair is going on this weekend and there is plenty to see, do, and eat!
About the Racine County Fair (website)
General Admission
- Adults – 14 to 62 Years $10.00
- Seniors – 62 Years & Up $ 8.00
- Juniors – 8 to 13 Years $6.00
- Children – 7 Years & Under FREE
Bring 3 non perishable items and receive one half off one adult admission 8 am – 5 pm Wednesday July 25th!
Season Passes
- 5 Day Pass to the Fair $40.00
Saturday
- Thompson Square and Jerrod Niemann
Concert Admission
- Grandstand Seating – ALL Ages $10.00
- Track Seating – ALL Ages $20.00
- Reserved VIP Track Seating – ALL Ages* $40.00 *Chair Included
NO REFUNDS ON ADMISSION
Amusement Ride passes sold in carnival area only
42.678078 -88.058618