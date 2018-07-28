‘Something to crow about:’ Racine County Fair has animals, cream puffs and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION GROVE -- The Racine County Fair is going on this weekend and there is plenty to see, do, and eat!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About the Racine County Fair (website)

General Admission Adults – 14 to 62 Years $10.00

Seniors – 62 Years & Up $ 8.00

Juniors – 8 to 13 Years $6.00

Children – 7 Years & Under FREE Bring 3 non perishable items and receive one half off one adult admission 8 am – 5 pm Wednesday July 25th! Season Passes 5 Day Pass to the Fair $40.00 Please enable Javascript to watch this video Saturday Thompson Square and Jerrod Niemann Concert Admission Grandstand Seating – ALL Ages $10.00

Track Seating – ALL Ages $20.00

Reserved VIP Track Seating – ALL Ages* $40.00 *Chair Included NO REFUNDS ON ADMISSION Amusement Ride passes sold in carnival area only

Please enable Javascript to watch this video