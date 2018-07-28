LIVE: Funeral for members of family killed in duck boat accident

‘Something to crow about:’ Racine County Fair has animals, cream puffs and more

UNION GROVE -- The Racine County Fair is going on this weekend and there is plenty to see, do, and eat!

About the Racine County Fair (website)

General Admission

  • Adults – 14 to 62 Years $10.00
  • Seniors – 62 Years & Up $ 8.00
  • Juniors – 8 to 13 Years $6.00
  • Children – 7 Years & Under FREE

Bring 3 non perishable items and receive one half off one adult admission 8 am – 5 pm Wednesday July 25th!

Season Passes

  • 5 Day Pass to the Fair $40.00

Saturday

  • Thompson Square and Jerrod Niemann

Concert Admission

  • Grandstand Seating – ALL Ages $10.00
  • Track Seating – ALL Ages $20.00
  • Reserved VIP Track Seating – ALL Ages* $40.00 *Chair Included

NO REFUNDS ON ADMISSION

Amusement Ride passes sold in carnival area only