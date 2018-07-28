‘The littlest thing can help:’ Mother keeps memory of son alive with hopes of finding his killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee mother continues to seek justice for her son, Dontrae Henning Jr., who was shot and killed nearly a year ago. Police have not made an arrest in the case. Dontrae's mom believes keeping her son's memory alive is the key to finding his killer.

Latoya Henderson, Dontrae's mom, invited family and friends to Carmen Park on Saturday, July 28 to celebrate her son's life. She prays love will convince someone to come forward.

"I just want everyone to say a prayer," said Henderson.

The group gathered where Dontrae grew up; a good kid who played countless hours of basketball in Carmen Park.

"We loved him, we all miss him," Henderson said.

It is also feet from where a bullet ended his life.

"Dear God, thank you for giving us the strength to get up this morning and to celebrate the life of my son," Henderson said.

Hours after Dontrae's death on July 31, 2017 many gathered in Carmen Park to pray. They came back a year later to celebrate.

"I want people to know what type of guy he was," said Lakyla Henderson, Dontrae's sister.

However, behind every smile they also seek justice.

"My son mattered. He did. He mattered to me, he mattered to all of these people out here," Henderson said.

The $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to Dontrae's killer hasn't produced any leads. Henderson is hopeful the outpouring of love and support for her son, and the two young daughters he left behind, will.

"Tell. I beg somebody to please, if you know anything. There is a reward out, just call the police and tell what you saw. Just the littlest thing can help," Henderson said.

Henderson checks in with Milwaukee police on a regular basis. She says detectives do not have a person of interest or even a motive.