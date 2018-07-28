TRUE Skool Block Party celebrates Milwaukee’s young artists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- School is out for summer but the lessons continue for Milwaukee's youth. A local organization has an outreach for teens to learn in a fun and unique way.

Heart pumping sounds and colorful sights took over the Peck Pavilion on Saturday, July 28.

"We have six murals going on; four by lead artists that are community interactive," Co-Executive Director of TRUE Skool, Shalina Ali said.

With a kids area, skate park, and vendors, the summer block party -- hosted by TRUE Skool participants -- gave a little glimpse of the organization that serves youth and communities using creative arts and hip-hop culture.

"Arts play such an important role in the social and emotional health of young people," Ali said.

Getting kids excited about educational learning experiences are now taken outside the classroom of their after-school program.

"It's about engaging the community, engaging business folks to look at our young people as the next pool of experts," Ali said.

Andrew Reed, 16, is hoping for a career opportunity.

"I've been wanting to be a DJ," Reed said.

The program has helped Reed hone in on his craft in all aspects.

"They pretty much help me become independent as a DJ; advertising, learning how to make an invoice," Reed said.

He's one of many using the opportunity to showcase his talents.

"It's a great start for people," TRUE Skool participant, Kayla Brown said.

Brown said the group helped her find a sense of belonging.

"I love singing and I always wanted a place where I could be able to express my music and love for art," Brown said.

With various ways of self-expression, it's a fun way to channel their passion and potential.

"It changed my life," Brown said. "They taught me that you can do anything that you want to do."

If you would like to be part of TRUE Skool or want to volunteer, click here.