‘Unlike any other:’ Folks enjoy fun, food and farm animals at Racine County Fair

RACINE -- As we gear up for the Wisconsin State Fair next week, August 2-12, many people are doing so by attending local county fairs. When you are at the Racine County Fair, your adventure starts right in the parking lot.

"I just try to put a big smile on my face and make them feel welcome," Charlie Lecus, with the Racine County Fair said.

The man behind making your transition in and out of the fairgrounds is one guy in particular.

"If you don't know how to spell Charlie, you can figure that out yourself," Lecus said.

He's a character, but the joy he brings pales in comparison to what you can find once inside the gates.

"I love the sunshine, the great weather, the family, and the smell of the fair is unlike any other," said Fairest of the Fair, Kayla Wilson.

The smell of addictive fair food fills the air -- most of it deep-fried or covered in sugar -- but the other smell wafting across the breeze is the livestock.

"Tomorrow I'm selling my birds that I got a Reserve Grand Champion," Kyle Bailey said.

Ten year old Bailey may be young, but he's a big shot around the fair. Being crowned champion for his raising of a bird that sold for a hefty amount.

"I was like -- is this a dream!?" Bailey said.

Whether you're coming out for the fair food, and the entertainment -- or to make some money -- the Racine County Fair hopes it will be your first of many trips.

The fair runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 29. Admission and ticket information can be found here.