200 lbs. of pot worth $1M-plus found in pickup truck

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. — New York State Police say they’ve seized 200 pounds of marijuana with a street value of more than $1 million after pulling over a vehicle on a Hudson Valley road.

Troopers say Sunday that they pulled over a rented pickup truck Friday on Route 28 in the Orange County town of Montgomery, 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of New York City.

Troopers say a strong odor of marijuana led them to search the vehicle. They found dozens of clear plastic bags filled with pot stuffed into a large wooden box in the bed of the pickup.

A 35-year-old man from Stamford, Connecticut, and a 69-year-old man from New Rochelle, New York, were charged with criminal possession of marijuana. Both were being held Sunday in the Orange County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.