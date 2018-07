× 76 baby ducks huddle by their mama

MINNEAPOLIS — Some ducks are spending the day with mom in Minnesota.

Photographer Brent Cizek captured the flock of ducklings near Lake Bemidji. Over 70 ducklings swimming in the lake, following behind a merganser duck.

Female ducks typically lay around a dozen eggs.

The National Audubon Society said this mother duck most likely adopted the majority of these ducklings after they got separated from their mothers.