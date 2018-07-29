AT&T helps community connect better with first reponders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- National Night Out this year is Tuesday, August 7. That's the one-night per year when people in all 50 states participate in neighborhood events to promote police and community partnerships and neighborhood safety. Nathan Fricke from AT&T talks about how it's responding to the needs of our first responders through FirstNet.

So what is FirstNet? It's a nationwide public safety communications platform. AT&T was selected by FirstNet to build and manage that network. We worked hand-in-hand with states and public safety to make sure the network is making their communications simpler, safer, faster and more effective.

Key points discussed on National Night Out.