AT&T helps community connect better with first reponders

MILWAUKEE -- National Night Out this year is Tuesday, August 7. That's the one-night per year when people in all 50 states participate in neighborhood events to promote police and community partnerships and neighborhood safety. Nathan Fricke from AT&T talks about how it's responding to the needs of our first responders through FirstNet.
So what is FirstNet? It's a nationwide public safety communications platform. AT&T was selected by FirstNet to build and manage that network. We worked hand-in-hand with states and public safety to make sure the network is making their communications simpler, safer, faster and more effective.
Key points discussed on National Night Out.
- Priority™ - When disaster strikes and networks can be congested, first responders using FirstNet remain first in line. First responders get the access they need to keep the lines of communication open — when it matters most.
- Trusted Security and Resiliency - Designed with heightened security in mind to help resist physical and cyber threats. Built to be rugged to help withstand power outages, and backed by a dynamic, highly trained disaster recovery organization.
- Public Safety Apps - A dedicated public safety app store offers highly secure and relevant first responder applications, delivering critical interoperability and the ability to talk with team members from other agencies, states, or local rescue teams. All apps pass a rigorous vetting process that focuses on meeting superior standards, enhancing safety and situational awareness.
- Dedicated Support - Your dedicated technical support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, and is staffed with highly experienced, trained professionals who have experience in emergency communications and understand the demands of public safety.