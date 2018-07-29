Bride fires bridesmaid, JetBlue offers full refund

JetBlue is offering a bridesmaid a full refund after she was asked to step down by the bride.

Courtney Duffy took to Twitter, begging the airline for her money back after she received an email from her friend Alex, asking her to relinquish her title as bridesmaid.

In the email, the bride said she has no ill will toward Duffy, but said she wanted a bridesmaid who could commit to the wedding full-time. She said because Duffy is focused on getting her MBA from Dartmouth University, Alex felt it best another person take her place in the wedding party.

Not only did JetBlue offer Duffy a full refund, they offered the two girls a free girls’ weekend on them when they’re ready to patch things up.