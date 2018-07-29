‘Eliminating the problem:’ Mother claims she’s created a product to end itching after bug bites

FLORIDA — A Florida mother has created a product she says will eliminate itching from bug bites — even bee stings.

“You get bit, you can remove the problem — the irritant under the skin, and by doing that, your body doesn’t continue to produce that reaction, so you are eliminating the problem, instead of masking it with creams,” said Kelly Hingey.

Hingey is the founder of the “Bug Bite Thing.” She said she created it because she wanted a product for her kids that didn’t contain a lot of strong chemicals.

The product is small, chemical free and reusable. Hingey claims it eliminates the problem under your skin before you even feel the effects of a bug bite.

She says it’s also strong enough for bee stings.

Hingey said big retailers are field testing her product. It’s currently available on Amazon for under $10.