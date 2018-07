MILWAUKEE — Visitors got into the Pabst Mansion free on Sunday, July 29 as officials celebrated its 126th anniversary.

The Pabst Mansion was completed in 1892.

Construction lasted two years and cost just over $254,000, which included the house, furnishings and artwork.

Today, it would cost $7 million.

The Pabst Mansion is in the National Register of Historic Places.

