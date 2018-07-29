Golfing and drumming a perfect balance for Franklin High School Junior

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN-- Mallory Swartz will be a junior this year at Franklin High School. She is a member of the golf team. During her first 2 years, she helped in getting the girl's golf team to the State Tournament. Mallory is also the drummer for the rock band "Screaming in the Cul-de-sac." The band played Summerfest this past year. They were part of the youth garage band competition, "Rockonsin." She says she loves the balance between playing golf and the drums. After school Mallory says she usually does some homework, plays the drums and then hits the range.

Mallory Swartz

Franklin HS Junior

Golfer/Drummer