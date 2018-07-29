Loved ones mark birthday of woman stabbed to death by known male suspect: ‘We still haven’t had no peace’

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman stabbed to death inside her home near 70th and Lima in May was remembered on her birthday, Sunday, July 29.

Debra Luckett would have turned 53 on Sunday. The mother and grandmother was murdered on May 16, days after Mother’s Day.

Police said the stabbing may have stemmed from a fight.

“We still haven’t had no peace because he’s still at large. She’s not resting because we don’t know anything,” a loved one said amid a balloon release on Sunday.

Detectives continue to search for a known male suspect.

Luckett’s daughter believes her mom’s boyfriend is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.