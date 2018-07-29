× Pucker up! MAC is giving away free lipstick for National Lipstick Day 💄

Ditch the lip gloss, its National Lipstick Day!

Make-up brands sell lipstick in every type of color from the lightest pink to the darkest red. People can also purchase sheer or more pigmented versions of their favorite shades, or mix and match similar colors for an ombre effect.

To celebrate the day, brands like MAC are giving away free lipsticks in stores. Take a photo wearing your favorite shade and post it on social media using the hashtag “#NationalLipstickDay.”