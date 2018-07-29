× Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by fleeing vehicle during police pursuit

MILWAUKEE — A person was struck by a fleeing vehicle as officers attempted to end a multiple-county pursuit Sunday morning, July 29.

Police said early in the morning, West Allis police received information about a vehicle that had fled from a traffic stop in Waukesha County. The vehicle was pursued by law enforcement but was later terminated.

Then at around 2 a.m., an officer saw the pursued vehicle in the area of South 70th and the north limits of the City of West Allis. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle near 66th and Bluemound — but the vehicle did not stop for the officer and fled the area.

The officer began a short pursuit with the fleeing vehicle — heading eastbound on Bluemound Road. According to police, the fleeing vehicle swerved head-on towards a westbound Milwaukee County Sheriff’s squad car. It did not strike the squad.

A pedestrian was struck when the fleeing vehicle swerved back towards its original traffic lane near Hawley and Bluemound Roads.

Officials said the officer involved in the pursuit stopped to help the pedestrian — who was later taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The fleeing vehicle continued on and has not yet been located.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run crash.