Police: Man called 911, said he shot his wife because he thought she was an intruder

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- An investigation is underway in Castle Rock, Colorado, after police say a man called police and told them he shot his wife Friday night, July 27 -- because he thought she was an intruder.

It happened at about 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Howe Street.

Police said he fired one round and hit his wife.

Debbie Rossiter lives next door to the couple. She told KDVR she heard gunshots ring out as she was getting ready for bed.

"I was counting. There were seven. Two of them were double shots like 'bah-bam!' So I lay there for a while thinking, 'is that really what I heard?' I didn’t want to get up," said Rossiter.

The wife will survive her injuries. Police said the man hasn't been charged or arrested.

The investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is ongoing.