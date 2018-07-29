Silver Alert: Search is on for woman, 62, caught on camera on Wisconsin Avenue after release from ER

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Milwaukee woman, 62.

Authorities say Deborah Berthold was last seen walking westbound on Wisconsin Avenue from 20th Street around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 29.

Berthold was taken to Sinai Hospital’s ER by ambulance early Sunday morning, around 3:30 a.m., after flagging down paramedics, complaining of pain to her right hand after falling.

She was discharged early Sunday, and authorities say she appeared to be intoxicated.

Marquette University Public Safety video captured Berthold heading west on Wisconsin — away from the hospital.

Authorities said Berthold has a cast on her right arm. She was seen checking garbage cans as she was walking.

She has been reported missing on several occasions in the past, and has been medically diagnosed with dementia. She does not have her medication with her and may be in need of medical attention.

She’s described as standing 5’5″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has blond hair with white streaks, and was last seen with her hair in a pony tail. She has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white or yellow shirt with a flower pattern, blue jeans and brown sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.