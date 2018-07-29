Watch: Black bear tears apart man’s truck; leaves with half a stick of gum 🐻

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- A man woke up to find the interior of his truck destroyed, and he soon learned the culprit was a bear, who was apparently after a stick of gum!

Jim Bay said he was nestled snug in his bed when he heard a noise.

"We heard the car alarm intermittently going off. I decided to come down and fix the problem," said Bay.

He soon learned that "problem" was more complicated than simply shutting off the alarm.

"I open the door to the truck and there was a large bear," said Bay.

A large and hungry black bear was inside his truck. He got in by simply opening the unlocked door. He then followed his nose.

"After I hastily left, and we watched from the upstairs window, my family and I noticed the truck just rocking back and forth. It was really upsetting," said Bay.

His F-150 was rockin' -- but he was not a-knockin'! He called the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

"They rigged up a rope and a pulley to open up the door from the garage, so I ran the garage door and the deputies ran the rope, and we finally got the door open and he took off," said Bay.

All the bear took from the truck was half of a piece of gum -- but he caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to Bay's truck.

"I should know better, but I left the doors unlocked to the truck, and I had the gall to leave a pack of gum on the console," said Bay.