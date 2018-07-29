‘We Run, They Fly:’ 5K raises money to send veterans on Starts & Stripes Honor Flight

MILWAUKEE -- A 5K for a good cause. The We Run, They Fly 5K helps raise money to send veterans on a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. FOX6's Evan Peterson visited South Shore Yacht Club with more.

About We Run, They Walk 5K (website)

With your participation in our 5k event, you will be helping Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to fly our WWII, Korean and now Vietnam War Veterans on a one day, all expenses paid trip to Washington DC to visit their memorials and experience a full day of honor and thanks.

Event details and schedule

This year's registration fee is a bit higher due to a popular request to upgrade our event t-shirt to a dri wick. We listened and we are sure you will appreciate the improvement.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Update: Due to many late July registrations after we had submitted the T-shirt order, we can not guarantee everyone a dri wick T-shirt. We have ordered extra cotton T-shirt’s to accommodate for those who registered after July 18th, but they are at a first come first serve basis. We apologize for the inconvenience, and are doing our best to accommodate everyone under short notice.

Packet Pick Up will be held on Friday July 27th between 4-7 next door to the South Shore Yacht Club at 2120 E Nock Street Milwaukee, WI 53207

Check In begins: 7:30am Step off: 9:00am The route begins at the north end of the South Shore Yacht Club in Cupertino Park, heading south on the lower portion of the Oak Leaf Trail, coming back north on the upper portion of the Trail.

Parking will be available in the South Shore Yacht CLub lot and on the surrounding streets.

Waivers and route maps will be available at early registration and same day check in.