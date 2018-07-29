Woman jailed after telling dispatchers she killed her husband because he purchased pornography

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE HALL, Ark. -- An Arkansas woman is in jail after she told police she shot and killed her husband because he purchased pornography.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Patricia Hill, 69, called 911 to report what she'd done -- telling dispatchers she shot her husband, Frank Hill, 65. She told investigators she canceled his subscription when she found out he ordered porn through the television. She said she then asked her husband to leave, and when he refused, she shot him.

Investigators found him in a backyard shed, and said he had been shot twice.

"There's a shed that he would frequent from time to time. I'm not sure if it was designated as a 'man cave' or whatever, but he was found inside that shed," said Major Lafayette Woods, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Patricia Hill was taken to the Jefferson County Detention Center where she awaits a court date.