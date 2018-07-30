× ‘Absolutely unacceptable:’ Sheriff’s officials investigate graffiti at Greenfield Park as hate speech

WEST ALLIS — Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating graffiti discovered at Greenfield Park as hate speech.

According to a news release from sheriff’s officials, on Saturday night, July 28, around 10:30 p.m., a deputy on patrol responded to a call from the park, located near 124th and Lincoln in West Allis, regarding criminal damage to property. The caller, a parks employee, said there was graffiti on the park pavilion doors, covering all three entrances from side to side, and top to bottom.

Sheriff’s officials say the hate speech included “(expletive) Jews,” “death to all,” “666” and sketches of “vulgar and anarchist symbols” — spray painted in red across the building.

Parks officials and West Allis police are assisting with this investigation.

“Hate speech is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Not only did these troublemakers deface public property, but they also maliciously attacked the Jewish community,” said Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt in the release.

According to the release, the parks employee said the graffiti was not there at 7 p.m. when he was at the building.

No suspects were seen in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.