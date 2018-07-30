× All clear: Longfellow Middle School evacuated following natural gas leak, classes will resume Tues.

WAUWATOSA — Students and staff were evacuated from Longfellow Middle School Monday morning, July 30 following a natural gas leak. The leak was the result of construction work currently underway on the parking lot.

According to officials, around 8:40 a.m. the Wauwatosa School District was notified of a natural gas leak under the parking lot on the west side of Longfellow Middle School.

The construction company responsible for the work immediately identified the leak and contacted Wauwatosa Fire Department, who responded to the scene and shut off the gas.

As a result, students and staff were evacuated to the east side of the property and then moved to the parking lot of City Hall as a staging area for pick up.

Parents were notified by the district of the situation and asked to pick up their students at the staging area.

There were approximately 150 students and 15 staff in the building at the time.

Around 9:23 a.m. the fire department cleared the scene and gave the all-clear to reopen the building.

The building will reopen around noon on Monday for any previously scheduled afternoon activities.

Summer School classes will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, July 31.