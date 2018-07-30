× Bachman Furniture Gallery to close at 68th and Capitol after 98 years, reopen at new location

MILWAUKEE — Bachman Furniture Gallery will close its doors at 68th and Capitol after 98 years — and begin a liquidation sale on Aug. 2, as the company prepares to open at a new location.

According to a news release, the new location will be announced in the coming weeks.

The store-closing sale at 68th and Capitol begins Thursday, Aug. 2, and there will be discounts in every department, including 30 percent off accessories and up to 65 percent off rugs.

According to the release, Bachman Furniture Gallery has become known for high-quality furniture and mattresses at competitive prices. The leather and upholstery selection from top quality brands includes stationary and motion sofas, sectionals, chairs and recliners in styles ranging from traditional to contemporary, designer and modern. Dining sets, home entertainment furniture and bedroom suites in every style have set Bachman’s apart from other furniture retailers.

Bachman Furniture was founded in 1920 by the Bachman family after immigrating from Russia.