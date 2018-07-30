× Brewers OF Christian Yelich named National League Player of the Week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has been named the National League Player of the Week.

Yelich batted .517 (15-for-29) with eight runs scored, three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI across seven games played to claim his first career NL Player of the Week Award. Among his NL counterparts, Christian finished his strong week at the plate first in batting average, on-base percentage (.548), slugging percentage (1.000), runs scored, RBI and total bases (29); tied for first in extra-base hits (7) and triples; tied for fifth in home runs; and tied for eighth in doubles. This is Milwaukee’s first weekly award of the 2018 season, and the first since All-Star third baseman Aramis Ramirez for the period ending July 5, 2015.