Flood advisory for Fond du Lac, Dodge counties until 5:45 p.m.

Brewers OF Christian Yelich named National League Player of the Week

Posted 3:05 pm, July 30, 2018, by

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 27: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers runs the bases to score against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the eighth inning at AT&T Park on July 27, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has been named the National League Player of the Week.

Yelich batted .517 (15-for-29) with eight runs scored, three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI across seven games played to claim his first career NL Player of the Week Award. Among his NL counterparts, Christian finished his strong week at the plate first in batting average, on-base percentage (.548), slugging percentage (1.000), runs scored, RBI and total bases (29); tied for first in extra-base hits (7) and triples; tied for fifth in home runs; and tied for eighth in doubles. This is Milwaukee’s first weekly award of the 2018 season, and the first since All-Star third baseman Aramis Ramirez for the period ending July 5, 2015.