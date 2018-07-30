× ‘Chairs were thrown and everything:’ Bar time scuffle at Pizza Shuttle caught on camera; manager hurt

MILWAUKEE — A scuffle at Pizza Shuttle was caught on camera — and the fight sent a manager to the hospital. A witness said based on what he saw, this could’ve been handled better by both parties.

“He was outnumbered at least like, five to one,” said Jay Scott.

Police said customers fought with restaurant employees at Pizza Shuttle on Milwaukee’s east side around 2 a.m. Saturday, July 28.

“Chairs were thrown and everything. It was crazy,” said Scott.

Scott said he was among the handful of people inside who watched the situation escalate. While police continue to investigate, Scott said this all started with a group of girls arguing.

“They decided to go to the bathroom when there’s only one, so I don’t know if they were arguing about who’s going to go first. They were arguing about that and that’s when a manager came out and said everyone had to go,” said Scott.

Scott said the girls were accompanied by males, and as the group was heading out the door, Scott said he saw an employee put their hands on one of the males.

“The manager like, put his hands on, trying to forcefully remove him out of the establishment,” said Scott.

Police are looking into the involvement of three men — ages 19 and 20, and between the ages of 25 and 30.

FOX6 News reached out to Pizza Shuttle officials for comment, and they could only say a manager was hurt so badly that employee had to be taken to the hospital and will be off work for the rest of the week.

Based on what he saw, Scott said he feels this situation could’ve been handled differently by both parties.

“This could’ve been avoided with cooperation,” said Scott.

FOX6 News has learned other employees were also injured. It’s unknown whether any customers had any injuries of their own.