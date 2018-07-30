Drivers with minor passengers arrested for OWI after separate freeway crashes Sunday night

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials said two drivers were arrested for OWI after separate freeway crashes Sunday night, July 29 — and both had minor passengers.

The arrests were part of MCSO’s weekly “Operation Drive Sober” initiative, which began at 4 p.m. Friday, July 27 and continued through 6 a.m. Monday, July 30. There were 11 total arrests.

The first crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday on 41/45 southbound near Capitol. Deputies responded along with Wauwatosa police, who shut down the on-ramp while deputies closed two freeway lanes.

A vehicle was found on its roof, and a pickup truck was found with heavy damage to the rear. The pickup truck’s driver wasn’t hurt.

The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, wasn’t hurt, but a 17-year-old passenger had to be taken to Children’s Hospital overnight for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.

Sheriff’s officials say witnesses indicated the man was driving recklessly before the crash, and deputies smelled a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He refused to submit to field sobriety tests, according to sheriff’s officials. A .40 caliber pistol was found in his vehicle, along with several open intoxicants.

He was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, and then taken to jail — booked on charges of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, OWI, first offense causing injury — and citations for reckless driving, failure to control vehicle and no insurance.

The second crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on I-894 southbound at Lincoln.

A vehicle was found with severe front end damage after it struck another vehicle, which then struck a third vehicle.

Two 17-year-old passengers in the initial striking vehicle suffered facial and head lacerations, according to sheriff’s officials. The driver of the second vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital for head pain.

Inside the initial striking vehicle, sheriff’s officials found empty beer bottles under the front seats, and deputies could smell alcohol on the driver’s breath. Sheriff’s officials say he performed poorly on field sobriety tests and tested a .19 on a preliminary breath test.

The 20-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for OWI, first offense, causing injury, and sheriff’s officials say he indicated he had two beers. He was also cited for inattentive driving.