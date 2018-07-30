× Father, 3 children sought by Fort Atkinson police located safe in South Carolina

FORT ATKINSON — Fort Atkinson police say a father and three children that they have been searching for have been located safe in South Carolina.

Officials say Hui Zhu took the children against the wishes of their mother (his wife) on Monday, July 23.

Police said Sunday, July 29 information has been received to indicate Zhu may be armed with a firearm. They urged caution if he is encountered, and asked that anyone who sees him or the children dial 911.

Officials say Zhu left with $7,000 cash and the children’s birth certificates.

According to police, Zhu — who also goes by the nickname “Kenny” — spoke with his wife around 10 a.m. on July 23, and said he was at O’Hare Airport, and was going to take the children to China.

Again, the father and children have all been located — they are in South Carolina.