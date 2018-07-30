Hot dog! A canine cantina, wiener dog derby — the party just for pooches

MILWAUKEE -- It's time for the pooches to party! Dog Days is coming up at Wisconsin Harley-Davidson in Oconomowoc -- and Dianne Crowley joins Real Milwaukee from the dealership to tell us all about it!

About 5th Annual Wiener Dog Derby (website)

It's the 5th Annual Wiener Dog Derby! Now part of our Dog Days event to bigger and better than ever! Register your dachshund now! You can register your doxie for the Race with 5 age categories (Young Puppy, Young Adult, Adult, or Senior. You can also register your dachshund for the Costume Contest, this year with 3 categories (Cutest, Best Biker Inspired or Most Creative). You may register each dachshund for one or both categories (1 costume category per dog please). $100 gift card and trophy to the champion of each category. Special Wiener Dog Derby Bandana to all entrants, given out at the event. Fun for all, food, beer tent and live dog friendly entertainment, S"WAG" bags for each canine, and dog product and service vendors + area dog rescue organizations. Your $5 per dog/per category fee benefits local dog rescue organizations.