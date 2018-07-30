× ‘It’s really devastating:’ Large crowd expected at community vigil honoring fallen officer as suspect awaits charges

MILWAUKEE — Members of the community will gather Monday evening, July 30 will gather to remember fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski, who died after he was shot while checking on a wanted suspect near 28th and Wright on Wednesday, July 25. That’s where the community vigil is set to take place on Monday evening at 6 p.m. This, as we continue to await formal charges against Jonathan Copeland, the suspect accused of killing the 17-year MPD veteran, husband and father of three.

Charges against Copeland could come at any time.

Michalski was at a home in the area of 28th and Wright on the evening of July 25 as part of an MPD “Special Investigations” unit check on Copeland — whom MPD Chief Alfonso Morales said was wanted for violation of parole, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and harassment intimidation offenses.

Officer Michalski was rushed to the hospital after the shooting, but died despite life-saving measures.

Officer Michalski is the second MPD officer to lose his life in the line of duty this summer. Officer Charles Irvine died on June 7 following a crash near 76th and Silver Spring that happened during a pursuit. Ladell Harrison has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges filed in connection to Officer Irvine’s death.

In the wake of these tragic incidents, community members are seeking unity between law enforcement and residents in Milwaukee. Tracey Dent, a community activist and founder of the Peace for Change Alliance, organized Monday evening’s vigil honoring Officer Michalski.

“I hugged a couple of officers and they broke down and cried. It’s heartbreaking,” said Dent.

Dent said since the shooting, he’s tried his best to support those affected by the tragedy.

“Let them know they are not alone. We share in their pain, because it’s really devastating,” said Dent.

A large turnout is expected at Monday’s vigil — including clergy, law enforcement and residents.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Police Department has created a GoFundMe page for Officer Michalski’s family.

Anyone wishing to make a donation may do so at any Tri City National Bank, or you can send any donations to the address below:

Michael J. Michalski Memorial Fund

C/O Tri City National Bank

7525 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53219

Officer Michalski’s funeral is set for Wednesday, Aug. 1. The funeral will be held at Oak Creek Assembly of God (7311 S. 13th St., Oak Creek). on Wednesday, Aug. 1. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The memorial service will commence at 3 p.m.

CLICK HERE to view the Officer Michalski Funeral Procession Route