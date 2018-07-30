WHITEFISH BAY -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Center for their Sports Variety Camp.

About JCC Sports Variety Camp (website)

Welcome to JCC Sports Variety Camp, where boys and girls can explore a variety of exciting sports opportunities all summer long. Campers learn and enhance their athletic skills under the expert guidance of some of the area’s most talented, experienced counselors and staff.

For more informatin contact Aaron Miller, JCC Sports Camps Director at 414-967-8330