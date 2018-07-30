× Judge sentences Dashaun Scott to 30 years in prison in shooting of Greg ‘Ziggy’ Zyszkiewicz

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dashaun Scott on Monday, July 30 to 30 years in prison plus another 15 years of extended supervision for his role in the fatal shooting of city inspector Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz.

Prosecutors say Scott was part of a carjacking crew that fatally shot Zyszkiewicz in an attempt to rob him. Scott pleaded guilty to felony murder on May 30.

Despite the felony murder guilty verdict, the outcome in court is a win for the defense. Prosecutors were hoping Scott would be convicted of first degree reckless homicide, a much more serious offense.

Scott was also convicted of two other felonies: felon in possession of a firearm and fleeing and attempting to elude officers.