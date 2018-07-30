× Milwaukee Bucks Milk House at the Fair adds ‘Green Mint’ to flavor lineup

WEST ALLIS — There is a new flavor being added to the lineup at the Milwaukee Bucks Milk House at the Wisconsin State Fair — Green Mint.

The State Fair staple – an eight-ounce cup of milk for just 50 cents – returns for a 30th summer starting on Thursday, Aug 2. and will be located at Main Street and South Grandstand Avenue, close to its original location from 1989.

This year’s Bucks Milk House will feature five of Prairie Farms Dairy’s flavors: Chocolate, Strawberry, Root Beer, Sea Salt Caramel and the new flavor, Green Mint.

More than 160,000 cups of delicious Prairie Farms Dairy flavored milk are sold annually as fairgoers quench their thirst with the Dairy State’s healthy and refreshing drink.