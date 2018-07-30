× North Shore Bank offers free coin counting in effort to raise money for fallen officer’s family

BROOKFIELD — North Shore Bank officials on Monday, July 30 announced branches will offer free coin counting through Saturday, Aug. 4 in an effort to raise money for the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski.

According to a news release, anyone can bring in loose change to be counted and contribute it or make monetary donations to the fund at North Shore Bank offices in Metro Milwaukee.

Additionally, the bank will tally the amount counted throughout the week’s effort and match it in the form of a donation (up to $1,000 across all branches) to the Michalski Memorial Fund.

“It is heartbreaking that our city is again in mourning for a fallen officer, but we are also so inspired by how people across the city have come together. As a community bank, we want to do our part. We encourage everyone to stop by their neighborhood North Shore Bank this week. Officer Michalski served our community faithfully for 17 years, let’s come together now to help his family in this impossibly tough time,” said Sue Doyle, senior vice president of retail banking at North Shore Bank in the release.

Coins will be accepted for counting during regular branch hours.

CLICK HERE for locations and hours.