Police: 2 in custody following police pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody by Milwaukee police late Sunday night, July 29 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle.

According to police, 11 p.m. an officer from the Specialized Patrol Division observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery, being operated in the area of 35th and North Ave.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle — at which time the suspect fled from officers. Officers pursed the vehicle for several miles and at 60th and Mitchell, the fleeing vehicle collided with another vehicle that was driving in the area.

Two subjects, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were taken into custody on the scene. Both subject received minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation.

Two citizens in the other vehicle received minor injuries.