Police: Man in serious, but stable condition following shooting in Kenosha, 1 arrested

KENOSHA — A 41-year-old man in is serious, but stable condition following a shooting in Kenosha on Sunday, July 29. A 57-year-old man was taken into custody.

According to police, officers were called out to a home near 29th Avenue and 64th Street around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a man shot.

Police say a 41-year-old man was transported to Froedtert-Kenosha South Campus then transferred via Flight for Life to Froedtert-Milwaukee. His identification is being withheld at this time.

The victim is currently in serious, but stable condition.

A 57-year-old male suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered at the scene. The Detective Bureau is referring charges of attempted 1st degree homicide to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office for review.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending charges. The men were acquaintances and there is no further threat to the community.

If anyone has information about the accident, please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.