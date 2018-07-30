Police: Man shot, killed after confrontation at convenience store in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Sunday night, July 29. It happened near 32nd and Lisbon around 11:10 p.m.
Police say the victim, a 37-year-old man, entered a nearby convenience store and became involved in a verbal confrontation with other individuals inside the store.
As the victim and other subjects exited the store, the confrontation escalated. A suspect armed himself with a gun and shot the victim.
MFD provided advance life support measures on the victim, however, he died on the scene.
MPD continues to investigate the incident and search for a suspect.
43.054244 -87.954028