Police: Man shot, killed after confrontation at convenience store in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Sunday night, July 29. It happened near 32nd and Lisbon around 11:10 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 37-year-old man, entered a nearby convenience store and became involved in a verbal confrontation with other individuals inside the store.

As the victim and other subjects exited the store, the confrontation escalated. A suspect armed himself with a gun and shot the victim.

MFD provided advance life support measures on the victim, however, he died on the scene.

MPD continues to investigate the incident and search for a suspect.