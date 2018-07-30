Recognize them? Police seek 3 suspect accused of stealing $15K+ worth of tools from Capital Heating and Cooling

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying three suspects accused of stealing more than $15,000 worth of tools from two trucks at Capital Heating and Cooling.

The thefts happened on Sunday evening, July 29 — around 4:30 p.m. at the business located near the intersection of Lilly and Hampton.

Police say the suspects stole approximately $15,898 worth of tools from two trucks at the business.

The suspects have been described as follows:

Suspect #1: Male, black, between the ages of 45 and 50, standing approximately 5’10” to 6′ tall, wearing dark pants, a blue shirt with an Italian flag logo and a blue fishing-style hat.

Suspect #2: Male, black, between the ages of 35 and 45, standing approximately 6′ to 6’2″ tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds, with long dread locks, wearing brown boots, dark pants and a white T-shirt.

Suspect #3: Male, black, between the ages of 45 and 55, standing approximately 5’10” tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds, wearing a white and blue hat, white sneakers, tan shorts and a white shirt.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a late 90s Chevrolet Suburban, tan in color, with six spoke aluminum rear wheels, black steel front wheels with white wall tires, a broken driver’s side rear window covered in plastic, front and rear bumper damage and multiple rust spots. The license plate number is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.