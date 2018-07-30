Silver Alert: Racine police need your help in search for missing 64-year-old woman

RACINE — A Silver Alert has been issued for Linda Hopkins of Racine.

Officials say Hopkins, 64, left her residence near Isabelle Ave. and Charles St. sometime on Friday, July 27. She left with her vehicle, a 1987 yellow/bronze Cadillac sedan that is in very good condition. Wisconsin license 501-ZFY.

Hopkins is described as being a home body. She may be suicidal and recently made statements that she might harm a family member.

If you have any information that could help Racine police locate Hopkins, you are urged to call 262-886-2300.