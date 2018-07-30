Sources: Dice rolling game led to double shooting at 26th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — Sources tell FOX6 News a dice rolling contest led to a double shooting Monday afternoon, July 30 near 26th and Atkinson.

We’re told a total of 17 shots were exchanged around 3 p.m.

The victims, two men, ages 28 and 22, were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police said a “verbal dispute” preceded the shooting, and said the victims shot each other.

This happened in the Garden Homes Park neighborhood — an area police say is notorious for gambling and dice games.

An investigation is ongoing.