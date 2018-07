Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Roses don't need to be a lot of work. Learn which ones are carefree and what makes others more needy.

Fill those blank spaces in the garden now by late planting a number of crops for fall harvest. Find out what, when and how.

Squash vine borers have invaded some of the vine crops in our garden. See what to look for and what to do to stop the culprits.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.