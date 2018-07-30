The boutique inside the bus: It’s called Hyde and Chic — but there’s no missing it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This could be your next shopping spree! It's Hyde and Chic -- and its a mobile boutique. Vanessa Beckett is the woman behind the bus. It's a boutique on wheels and it could be coming to a neighborhood near you! Hyde and Chic sells women's clothing, jewelry, accessories, candles, and home decor and more. The items featured in the boutique are all reasonably priced.

For every $25 spent at Hyde and Chic MKE, 25 cents is donated to one of the rotating charities of the shopper's choice.

In addition to scheduled public stops, Hyde and Chic is available to book for private parties, fundraising events and more.