‘Toxic to breathe:’ OSHA, EPA investigates ammonia leak at Darien Birds Eye plant

DARIEN -- Three people are hospitalized after an ammonia leak at the Birds Eye plant in Darien -- and this is not the first time the plant has come under scrutiny from federal regulators.

One worker tells FOX6 News the ammonia that seeped into the Darien Birds Eye plant on Sunday, July 29 was so think you could see it. First responders say it was serious -- approximately 140 employees were evacuated.

"It was a serious leak. It was a major leak. It leaked into an enclosed space, a factory area that it actually creates like a fog," said Lt. John Ennis of the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

Officials have not determined the exact cause of the ammonia leak. But it may be linked to an evaporation system on the roof. 15 people were sent to the hospital. Three remain hospitalized for treatment.

"It's quite toxic to breathe if you get it on your clothes on your skin. If you breathe it in your throat, it can cause severe burns and even death if there's too much of it. It will take away the oxygen and you won't be able to breathe," Ennis said.

FOX6 News has learned the Birds Eye plant in Darien has been cited for several violations recently. The Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Records show a citation in January and two $10,000 penalties for a failure to control hazardous energy or a proper shut-off for equipment dating back to 2017.

Darien resident Josh Wicyk said beyond the ammonia leak, he is one of a group of residents wanting Birds Eye to be a better neighbor.

"I've been watching closely. I go to many meetings and talk to a lot of people," Wicyk said.

Wicyk said many days, there is a strong odor from Birds Eye.

"I just want the smell to stop. I don't wish ill on anybody. I hope the people who are still hospitalized recover. I don't want that on anybody. I don't want anybody to lose their jobs. I just want the company to take responsibility and be a good neighbor," Wicyk said.

OSHA has not yet returned a phone call from FOX6 News. A spokesperson from Birds Eye did not respond to emails for comment.

The accident on Sunday has been reported to OSHA and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).